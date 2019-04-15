Popular for his role as Rahul Jaykar in Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about stages of his career in a recent interview. The actor is soon going to hit the silver screens with his ambitious project Kalank where he will be seen romancing Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt. Quite excited and nervous for its release, he expressed that he is hoping Kalank to impress fans like Aashiqui 2 did.

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood right now who keeps on hogging headlines for his steamy photos on Instagram. With a well-built body and much handsomeness, Aditya Roy Kapur has made everyone a fan. Not just the audience, even the celebrities can’t keep themselves away from commenting on the pictures. Well, the actor is not just famous for his hotness but also his talent. Aditya Roy Kapur shot to fame with his splendid performance in Aashiqui 2 where he was seen playing the role of an alcoholic.

Since the major hit that Aashiqui 2 turned out to be, Aditya Roy Kapur collaborated with many big banners and made films like Daawat-E-Ishq (2014), Fitoor (2016) and Ok Jaanu (2017) but none of them worked well at the box-office. Now, the actor is again back with a powerful character and storyline in Kalank and is expecting it to be a turning point in career. After Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur is driving his career with the role of Dev Chaudhry in Kalank and hoped that it is able to create an impression like Aashiqui 2’s Rahul Jaykar did.

Meanwhile, watch the official trailer of upcoming multistarrer Kalank!

In a recent interaction with Indian express, Aditya expressed that through Aashiqui 2, he was able to make an impression on people. He also said that he feels privileged to have bagged a character like that which could make an impact on the audience. Continuing, he said he will never try and distance himself from that and hopes that he will be able to bring more characters for fans that help him to make such impressions on the audience. Concluding, Aditya Roy Kapur stated that he hopes Kalank to be the one.

It was quite evident that after the failure of Ok Jaanu, Aditya Roy Kapur took a break from Bollywood for approximately two years. Talking about the same, he said that he was waiting for exciting scripts and storylines. Aditya explained that it is a great time in the industry where fans and audience are expecting different variety from the makers. As an actor, he thinks it is really exciting to do different variations of scripts and characters and nobody wants to stick to whats safe.

