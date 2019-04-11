Kalank: Kalank makers have already dropped the official teaser, official trailer, posters, and character looks from the movie, creating a buzz on the internet. Since the time, the songs were released, the film went on to become one of the most talked-about movies. With the grandeur presentation and regal character sketches, the makers have left no chance to leave fans restless.

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Kalank is all set to hit the silver screens the coming week and the audience can’t keep calm. The multi-starrer movie has been creating a lot of buff for it and people are eagerly waiting for its official theatrical release. Marking the fourth movie of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt together, Kalank has left fans with high expectations. Not just that, the film will star Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt after two decades. With a fresh touch of romance by Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalank has doubled the excitement and raised the bars.

Well, a piece of good news has come on way for the fans as the makers have started advance bookings for the movie. 6 days ahead of its release, the makers have started counting tickets as they have begun selling seats for the movie theatres. The news broke today when Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan took to their official Instagram timelines to reveal it. The stars wrote that there is a message for fans wishing them a very Good morning. Announcing the advance booking, Alia and Varun said that it is open now and everyone must go and book as you can grab the seats you want in advance!

Take a look at both of the posts!

Kalank makers have already dropped the official teaser, official trailer, posters and character looks from the movie, creating a buzz on the internet. Since the time, the songs were released, the film went on to become one of the most talked-about movies. With the grandeur presentation and regal character sketches, the makers have left no chance to leave fans restless. A period drama with classy and meaningful songs, powerful dialogues and aced artists is definitely a potential hit for Bollywood.

The film will be based on a period drama that belongs to 1920s starring Alia as Roop, Varun as Zafar, Sonakshi as Satya Chaudhry, Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry, Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum, Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry. Kalank is the ambitious project of Karan Johar who wanted to make this movie years ago and now that it is finally going to release, the excitement is high!

The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Some of the major hits released by the makers from the film are Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class, Kalank title track and Tabaah Ho Gaye.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More