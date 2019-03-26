Kalank: After the release of Ghar More Pardesiya from the upcoming period drama Kalank, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit Nene were seen praising each other off-sets. Alia Bhatt was noted saying that she was very nervous when she and Madhuri Dixit started shooting for the song while Madhuri Dixit was heard saying that Alia has amazing energy and reminds her so much of herself.

Kalank: Soon after Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya featuring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Varun Dhawan released on YouTube, fans were left stun when they witnessed Madhuri and Alia’s jugalbandi on screens. From Shreya Ghoshal’s mesmerising voice to Alia Bhatt doing Kathak, detailed sets, Varun Dhawan’s dynamic entry, the song Ghar More Pardesiya garnered million of likes and praises from the fanbase who love music. The first song of the movie Kalank featuring the saga of Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt will definitely make you recall the iconic song of Mrs Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Dola Re Dola Re.

Talking about the making of Ghar More Pardesiya, Alia Bhatt was noted saying that she was very nervous when she and Madhuri Dixit started shooting for the song. She feels it is was lucky for her that she was not dancing along with her or she would not have been able to perform with her. Take a look at the song Ghar More Pardesiya which garnered over 28 million views on YouTube:

Madhuri Dixit was noted saying that it was wonderful working with Alia Bhatt as she is professional, is always on time, doing her job well and just wants to finish and go home. Praising Alia, Madhuri further added that she has amazing energy and reminds her so much of herself. She comes with absolutely no baggage and that’s a wonderful trait. Madhuri thinks we have not seen someone as terrific as her in a long time. Calling her a brilliant actress, Madhuri said that she is a powerful and meaningful actress.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemu, Hiten Tejwani starrer period drama is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More