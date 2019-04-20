Kalank: Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone who is known for her acting and beauty, was the first choice of makers to play the role of Roop in Kalank. However, the role was later grabbed by young and talented Alia Bhatt. To know why Deepika didn't take the project, scroll down.

The much-awaited multi-starrer film Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit has finally hit the silver screen on April 16. For a long time, the film was creating a buzz among the audiences. Well, now the film has been released and is doing decent business at the box office. Soon after the film was announced, it was doing the rounds among the fans for so many reasons, one being the cast of the film.

Reports said that it was Deepika Padukone who was the first choice of the makers to play the role of Roop in Kalank. However, Deepika denied the offer. After her, the role was offered to Alia, who agreed to play it immediately. Going through the reviews, Alia has undoubtedly nailed her character. She looked beautiful throughout the film and her acting skills are highly commendable too. Why Deepika did not agree to the role is not yet revealed.

The Padmaavat actor is one of the most talented and dedicated actors in the film industry. She always makes everyone spellbound with her acting skills and beauty. The actor last appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. In the movie, she played the role of Queen Padmavati, and was lauded by both viewers and critics for her performance. The movie did great business at the box office and was a blockbuster.

These days, Deepika Padukone is busy in shooting for her upcoming film Chhappak in Delhi. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020. Champak is helmed by Meghna Gulzar’s and will be bankrolled by Leela Yadav. Deepika will be portraying acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. A few days back, the makers of the film dropped the first-look of the actor from the film that took the Internet by storm.

