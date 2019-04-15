Kalank: Abhishek Varman's drama film Kalank features stars like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt and will release on April 17, 2019. Reports reveal that Arjun Kapoor's film India's Most Wanted has a special connection with Kalank, here is the reason

Kalank: Abhishek Varman’s Kalank is among the highly anticipated films which will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. The film features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The makers of the beautiful drama film have released five songs till now and are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film on different platforms. Starting from reality shows like Kapil Sharma show and Super dancer to cities like Jaipur, Delhi, and Punjab. Not this the film also marks Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit’s reunion on the screen after approximately 20 years.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor’s next India’s Most Wanted, recently, the actor shared the first poster of the film on Instagram. The hardworking actor also announced that the teaser of the film will be out tomorrow, April 16, 2019. Reports reveal that the teaser will get attached with Karan Johar’s drama film on its day of release April 17, 2019, and it is predicted that Arjun Kapoor’s film can likely take benefit from the film.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor’s film, it is inspired by a manhunt that took place between 2012 and 2014. The only aim of the manhunt was to hunt for the country’s one of the most dangerous terrorists. The director of the film Raj Kumar Gupta recently revealed that at a point when the country is liking virtual superheroes, his film will feature stories of real-life heroes who saved many lives in real. The director of the film is much excited for his film and revealed that it is shot in real locations.

Talking about Kalank, the film is among the dream projects for the filmmaker Karan Johar as his father Yash Johar last worked on this project. Reports reveal that the sets of the film is bigger than the sets of the film Devdas and minimun 1000 crew members can work on the set at the same time. The film has amazing elements like Alia Bhatt’s Kathak performance, Madhuri Dixit’s dance and Varun Dhawan’s bullfighting which makes it special from other films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More