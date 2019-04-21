Karan Johar's film Kalank has just hit the silver screens and has somehow become the latest victim of privacy. Tamil Rockers, a website known for leaking film piracy, leaked the film a day after the film got released. Talking about the collection, Kalank has till now earned Rs 44 crore in three days.

Abhishek Varman’s film period drama has, unfortunately, became the latest victim of privacy, as the film has leaked online. The film has till now earned Rs 44 crore at the box office and is somehow performing dismally at the box office after creating a huge buzz on the first day of release. Due to the smashing opening, the film was counted amongst the highest openers of 2019 crossing the records of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. It can be well said that the film is somehow suffering at the box office as the entire film got leaked online at Tamil Rockers, a name known for film piracy.

Reports suggest that the film leaked just after a day it got released. Tamil Rockers is a website known for leaking south films mostly that included Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar’s film 2.0 post to which the filmmakers took the incident to the court. Not only this, but the platform is also known for leaking Hollywood films like Pet Semetary, Hellboy and also leaked the first episode of fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Talking about the film Kalank, the film is produced by Karan Johar and was also one of the dream projects of him as his dad Yash Johar last worked on this project. Karan Johar wanted to do the film, 15 years back but due to some reasons, he was unable to do so. Earlier, Bollywood King Khan was chosen for the role of Zafar but due to some important changes, Varun Dhawan was finalised for his role.

#Kalank sees minimal growth on Day 3 [#GoodFriday holiday]… Big jump is clearly missing… Plexes better, mass circuits ordinary/weak… Now dependent on Sat and Sun to add to the total… Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr. Total: ₹ 44.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2019

Kalank marked as a reunion project for Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt as both of them shared screens after 20 years. Moreover, the film also marked the fourth project of actor Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The sets of the film were bigger than the sets of Devdas and in total 1000 people can stay and work on the sets at a time. Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani appeared in cameo roles on the film.

