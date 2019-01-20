One of the most loved and adored young jodis of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are going to romance once again on-screen. With their upcoming movie Kalank, Alia and Varun will make their 4th film together. The superhit Jodi was seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Student Of The Year and in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

Alia Bhatt is ruling Bollywood like a queen and people absolutely love to watch her in different roles. This time, the fans are going gaga over watching the upcoming blockbuster of this beauty, Kalank. The shooting schedule for the same was wrapped around a day ago but the team did not share any glimpse throughout the shooting days. However, some of the clips of Alia Bhatt are being leaked on the internet and call it a guilty pleasure but we are loving to see different shades of her.

Earlier, we showed you the video of Alia Bhatt dancing which went viral on the internet and belonged to the sets of Kalank and now, another photo of Alia has been leaked. In this still, Alia is all dolled-up in the bridal avatar in red lehenga and kalire. Looking like a dream come true, the diva has doubled our anticipation for the movie. Take a look at the photograph!

