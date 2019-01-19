Donning a lehenga, Alia Bhatt can be seen dancing to the tunes. The actor is appearing to be learning and repeating the dance steps of the song she is shooting for. Undoubtedly, Alia Bhatt is one of the most hard-working actors and gives her best to look perfect. This video is proof itself. Kalank has been bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Production and Sajid Nadiadwala. The Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer is all set to release on April 19, 2019.

One of the most promising young actors Bollywood has currently is Alia Bhatt. From giving back to back hits in every genre, the diva has paved her way into the hearts of fans. Be it the glam spoilt brat in Student Of The Year or the fun-going girl in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya,s eh can play it all well. Although Alia Bhatt has done movies every many good and refined actors, her on-screen Jodi with Varun Dhawan is most loved. The actors have done many big hits together, the last one being Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

Now, these two young actors are coming together again with a bang in Kalank. The movie went off the floors just yesterday as it completed its shoot and wrapped it up. There were no photo or videos shared by these two from the shoots of Kalank but there are few clips from the shoot that were randomly captured which are surfacing on the internet. Alia’s dance sequences from the film have been captured which is going viral and people are absolutely loving it. Take a look at the video:

Well, this video has surely doubled our excitement for the film and now the fans are eagerly waiting for more glimpses. The movie is helmed by Abhishek Verman and features other actors too including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Kemmu, Hiten Tejwani in key roles.

