Kalank behind-the-scene video: Abhishek Varman's film Kalank is one of the highly-anticipated films that will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. Recently, the makers of the film released a behind-the-scenes video that takes you through the splendid world of Kalank.

Kalank behind-the-scene video: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is counted amongst the hardworking actors of the industry. Currently, the actor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Kalank which will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Karan Johar and Fox Star Studios. The multi-starrer film is predicted to be a visual treat to the fans as the teaser and the trailer itself has given a glimpse of the magnificent sets. Recently, the makers of the film have released a behind-the-scenes video that features Varun Dhawan, who introduces the audience with the hard work of the team, behind creating the world of Kalank. The most amazing part about the sets is the makers have built the artificial sets so well that it is very difficult to capture the difference between the real and the artificial world.

In the video, Varun Dhawan revealed that 300 extras along with 5oo dancers and 150 lightmen worked together to shot for various sequences in the film. Reports reveal that it is one of the most expensive sets till date, larger than one of Devdas. The entire theme and the map were prepared well in advance and the construction of the sets started three months before the shoot of the film started. It seems that the entire team of the film worked really hard to transform the artificial sets of imaginations to the real world.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Recently, in an interview, Varun Dhawan was asked whether he is worried about the film releasing 9 days before Hollywood highly anticipated film Avengers: Endgame. To which the actor replied that the time space of 9 days is enough for the film to create wonders.

Talking about her future appearances, apart from Kalank, the actor will also feature in a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Bharat, which will hit the theatres on June 5, 2019. The film features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu in lead roles. Varun will also feature in Remo D’Souza’s film Street Dancer with Shraddha Kapoor.

