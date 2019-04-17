Kalank box office collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank is finally in theatres now. The much-awaited star-studded flick of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has hit the theatres and is all set to trade mind-blowing collection on its release date.

Kalank box office collection Day 1: And the much-awaited movie of 2019, Kalank is finally in theatres now. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Kalank is all set to trade higher than the expectation. In order to take an advantage of extended weekend, the makers of star-studded movie decided to release Kalnk on Valmiki Jayanti, Wednesday i.e. April 17.

Trade analyst and film critic Girish Johar was quoted saying that there are chances of a wonderful opening. The movie is a big budget venture and the story also looks good. He further added, then there is Mahavir Jayanti holiday on Wednesday which will benefit the film’s box office collection. Talking about the business ahead of the movie, Kalank should open at around Rs 18-20 crore, Girish said. If a film fails to get good response, it tends to fall by the evening of its opening day. Girish Johar believes that the movie can easily cross Rs 100 crore during the weekend if it is liked by the audience.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is bankrolled by Karan Joharm Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Johar Kapoor and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The period drama film ser in 1945 in the pre-independence British era, stars Kunal Khemu and Hiten Tejwani in the supporting roles.

This is how Twitter users reacted to Kalank:

Review #Kalank from UAE Censor Board. In fact, it won't be erroneous to state that Varun and Alia add strength and solidity to their respective parts. Varun gets the attitude of the character spot-on and pulls up a winning act. Both Stole the Show all the way. 🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/jf3P6riATK — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) April 16, 2019

Queen Madhuri Dixit in the opening credits😍👑❤️ Cannot wait to see Bahaar Begum rule the screen with her magical presence! #Kalank pic.twitter.com/FmWy8cW7Ah — Fatima (@madhuridixitx) April 16, 2019

Saw #Kalank and really enjoyed the film @Varun_dvn is superb asusual Entire team has done a great job including @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @duttsanjay @MadhuriDixit #AdityaRoyKapoor is GREAT 2nd part of the film is it's heart you won't be able to control ur emotions in it⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Bhavesh Punjabi (@_BhaveshPunjabi) April 16, 2019

#Kalank @aliaa08 and @Varun_dvn are superb… their eyes speak a thousand words. Their chemistry is electric. Be it Love or Loss, they turn everything into MAGIC … 🤗🤗🤗 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies — Shashank Khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 16, 2019

As Avenger Enggame is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, Kalank star Varun Dhawan was quoted saying Our film is coming out nine days before Avengers, even internationally we are getting a big release. Nine days is a lot for Kalank to be seen and liked by people. These days, if people like a film, it works. So if they like Kalank, it will continue to run. There is enough screen space for both these films to run, he further added.

Recently, Kalank actor Aditya Roy Kapur was noted talking about his character in the movie. In an interview with ians, he said that he is playing a character which is quite strong, a little complex yet interesting. He is the happiest when he is at a film set. Talking about the box office collections, Aditya was quoted saying that in the last two years, the way the business has changed, the way some of the formula films have flopped and some of the quirky, small budget films have done wonders at the box office, there is nothing called formula film anymore. We cannot read a script and say that ‘This is potentially a safe one to invest money in’. Perhaps that is why our film industry is becoming a more exciting place to experiment.

