Kalank box office collection Day 1: Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit has released this weekend. On its first day, Kalank is expected to record a bumper opening. Kalank has been helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

After much anticipation, the much-awaited film Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit has hit the screens this weekend. Earlier slated for a release on April 19, the film was earlier advanced to April 17 to encash the opportunity of Mahavir Jayanti as well as an extended weekend before Avengers: Endgame’s release on April 26. Enjoying a solo release at the box office, Kalank is expected to rake in huge numbers on day one.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier revealed that Kalank is releasing in 4000 screens in India and 1300 screens overseas, making it 5300 screens worldwide. This makes Kalank the widest release for Varun and Alia as well as for Bollywood this year. According to early trade predictions, Kalank is expected to earn Rs 18-20 crore on its first day.

#Kalank screen count…

India: 4000

Overseas: 1300

Worldwide total: 5300 screens

* #Kalank is the widest release for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

* Also, #Kalank is the widest release of 2019 *so far*.

* #MahaveerJayanti [Wed] and #GoodFriday [Fri] holidays will boost biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2019

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank has opened to mixed reviews at the box office. Giving the film 2 stars, the film critic called the film a disappointing affair and said that the film doesn’t live up to the expectations. While Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Aditya and Kunal Kemmu deliver impressive performances, the writing, music and the length of the film bring the film down.

Speaking about the film, Film producer Karan Johar had earlier revealed that Kalank is the dream project of his father Yash Johar and it was the last film that his father worked on. Interestingly, the film also marks the reunion of 90’s hit on-screen couple Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after two decades. Meanwhile, the film is Alia and Varun’s fourth film together after Student of the year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More