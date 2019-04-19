Kalank box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer is now the biggest opener of 2019. The much-anticipated movie Kalank which hit the theatres on April 17, has beaten the box office day 1 collection records of Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and Akshay Kumar's Kesari. The star-studded film has so far earned Rs 21.60 crore. It is likely to cross Rs 30 crore on the second day of its release.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kalank has emerged as the biggest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 21.60 crore at the box office. Due to impressive cast and hype, Kalank had a terrific start at the box office. Mahavir Jayanti holiday too has contributed to a big total on Wednesday in Indian business. Kalank has emerged as the biggest opener of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The star-studded movie has surpassed the box office collection of Kesari (Rs 21.06 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore).

#Kalank starts with a bang… Emerges biggest opener of 2019 *so far*… Plexes terrific… Impressive cast and hype + massive screen count [4000] + #MahavirJayanti holiday have contributed to a big total… Wed ₹ 21.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2019

Top *Opening Day* biz – 2019…

1. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]

2. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]

3. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]

4. #TotalDhamaal ₹ 16.50 cr

Note: Hindi films. ₹ 10 cr+ openers included in the list.

India biz.#Kalank is the biggest opener of Varun and Alia to date. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2019

Taran Adarsh in his review about the movie said that Kalank doesn’t live up to the expectations. Writing, music, length play is a spoilsport in the movie. A few dramatic portions work. The star-studded movie has a good climax. He further praised Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu for their amazing performance in the period drama that is set in 1945.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Made under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kalank also starring Kunal Khemu, Achint Kaur, Pavail Gulati, Hiten Tejwani in the supporting role is penned down by Hussain Dalal.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit in an interview was quoted talking about Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt. The gorgeous Bollywood lady in a conversation with an online portal said that she likes the way how Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan handle social media. She further added by saying that she is an admirer of Alia Bhatt. What a lovely actress she is! Highway or Udta Punjab or Raazi or Gully Boy… she becomes the character, which is amazing. She follows a lot of discipline. She is always on time and always well prepared. Well, Madhuri Dixit went on saying that Alia Bhatt reminds her of herself and how she was in the beginning of her Bollywood journey.

