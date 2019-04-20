Kalank box office collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit starrer Kalank has bagged Rs 33.05 crore at the box office. The movie which turned out to be the biggest opener of 2019, is all set to enter Rs 50 crore.

Kalank box office collection Day 3: The biggest opener of 2019, Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt is all set to enter the Rs 50 crore club at the box office. The much-anticipated movie of the year has already surpassed the box office collection of Alia Bhatt – Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari by garnering Rs 21.60 crore on Wednesday. Well, Kalank makers decided to release the film on Mahavir Jayanti (March 17, 2019) definitely helped the star-studded movie garner immense love and higher than expected digits on day 1. Although it had a great start at domestic cinemas, the numbers declines on Thursday and the film could just earn Rs 11.45 crore.

Abhishek Verman directorial, the star-studded movie which is set in 1945 in the pre-independence British era also stars Kunal Khemu, Pavail Gulati, Achint Kaur, Pawan Chopra and Hiten Tejwani in the supporting roles. Made under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kalank is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Bollywood’s film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account shared latest digits about Kalank. Kalank has fallen on day 2 of its box office collection, he wrote. A decline was on the cards but the drop is much higher than expected. It will be interesting to see how Kalank fare on Day 3 which is marked as Good Friday in India. The movie has so far collected Rs 21.60 crore on Wednesday, Rs 11.45 crore on Thursday which makes the grand total of Rs 33.05 crore.

Day 2 decline… 2019 releases…

☆ #Kesari [Thu release]

Decline on Day 2: 20.47%

☆ #GullyBoy [Thu release]

Decline on Day 2: 32.47%

☆ #Kalank [Wed release]

Decline on Day 2: 46.99%

Note: Day 2 was working day in all three cases. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha who plays Satya Chaudhry in Kalank was quoted saying that the response has been fantastic. She further added that everyone if loving her character and the way she ha portrayed Satya’s role. Talking about her role in details, she said that playing a character who is dying and harbouring so much pain is never easy. The gorgeous Dabangg lady was helped by her director Abhishek Varman.

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to entertain her fans with Mission Mangal which too is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The star-studded film is helmed by Jagan Shakti and bankrolled by R Balki under the banners of Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithiya Menen, Kirti Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor starrer is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

