Kalank box office collection Day 4: This weekend saw the mega release of Karan Johar’s ambitious project Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. With the promising starcast, trending tunes and magnificent sets, Kalank was one of the most anticipated films of the year. As the film tries to make a mark at the box office, it has received mixed reviews from all ends.

Despite emerging as the biggest opener of the year, Kalank is witnessing a downward trend at the box office. Earning Rs 21.60 crore on Wednesday, Rs 11.45 crore on Thursday and Rs 11.60 crore on Friday, Kalank has earned a total collection of Rs 44.65 crore so far. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of Kalank on his official Twitter account. However, considering the weekend, the audience are expected to hit the theatres to watch the film.

#Kalank sees minimal growth on Day 3 [#GoodFriday holiday]… Big jump is clearly missing… Plexes better, mass circuits ordinary/weak… Now dependent on Sat and Sun to add to the total… Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr. Total: ₹ 44.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2019

#Kalank is strong in international markets… Wed + Thu + Fri total: $ 2.85 mn [₹ 19.79 cr]…

Day 1: $ 740k

Day 2: $ 910k

Day 3: $ 1.2 mn

Key markets…

USA+Canada: $ 950k

UK: £ 379k

UAE+GCC: $ 715k

Australia: A$ 421k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2019

Take a look at the public review of Kalank:

However, the film is doing pretty well internationally and has earned a total collection of $2.85 million, i.e Rs 19.79. In USA and Canada, the film has earned $950K, In UK, the film has earned £ 379k, UAE+ GCC, the film has earned $ 715k and in Australia, the film has earned A$ 421k. In his review for the film, Taran Adarsh said that the Kalank doesn’t live up to the expectations and is dissapointing. However, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu are in top form.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandsons, Kalank is made on a grand budget of Rs 150 crore. Set in the 1940s, the film is the dream project of Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar.

