Kalank box office collection Day 5: Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit released last weekend at the cinema screens. At the box office, Kalank has been underperforming due to the low word of mouth. So far, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 54.44 crore.

Kalank box office collection Day 5: Despite an ambitious star-cast, magnificent sets, a huge banner, a grand budget and trending songs, Kalank has failed to hit the bull’s eye. Released this weekend on April 17, i.e Wednesday, Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, Kalank has opened with poor reviews from film critics. This low word of mouth has slumped its growth at the box office and it is very visible in its day-wise collections.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on April 21 revealed that Kalank has been witnessing a dip in its collection. While the film emerged as the biggest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 21.60 crore on Wednesday, the film earned only Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday. Earning Rs 21. 60 crore on Wednesday, Rs 11.45 crore on Thursday, Rs 11.60 crore on Friday and Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 54.44 crore.

#Kalank is clearly underperforming… Dips on Day 4 [Sat]… Trending is weak, so big biz on Day 5 [Sun] is ruled out… Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 54.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2019

Check out the trailer of Kalank here:

However, the film is doing an impressive worldwise business as the film has earned $740K on Day 1, $910k on Day 2, $ 1.2 million on Day 3 and $1.1 million on Day 4, making it a total collection of $3.950 million, i.e Rs 27.43 crore. In USA and Canada, Kalank has earned $1.42 million, £ 483k in UK, $ 950k in UAE+ GCC and A$ 522k in Australia.

#Kalank continues its strong run in the international arena… Wed to Sat total: $ 3.950 mn [₹ 27.43 cr]…

Day 1: $ 740k

Day 2: $ 910k

Day 3: $ 1.2 mn

Day 4: $ 1.1 mn Key markets…

USA+Canada: $ 1.42 mn

UK: £ 483k

UAE+GCC: $ 950k

Australia: A$ 522k#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2019

Take a look at the review of Kalank here:

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandsons Productions, Kalank is a love story set in 1940s. The film marks the 4th collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan after Student of the year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, first collaboration of Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur and marks the reunion of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt after more than two decades.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More