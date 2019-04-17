After much anticipation, the much-awaited film Kalank has hit the silver screens today. From a promising star-cast, magnificent sets, an intriguing story, trending songs and a history behind the conception of the film, Kalank has ticked all the right boxes ahead of its release. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the film is making all the right buzz ever since the announcement of the film. Owning the excitement around Kalank, fans have expressed their excitement to watch the first-day first show of the film.
From sharing screenshots, clicking photos of their ticket to getting a picture clicked with the posters of Kalank, the excitement around Kalank is ever present on social media. Film critic Anupama Chopra tweeted sometime back that the excitement and anticipation around a film never gets old and she is currently rushing to a theatre to watch Kalank. She said that she is sending a silent prayer that the high screen experience thrives as there is no match to watching a larger than life film on the big screen.
Take a look at how the audience are expressing their excitement to watch Kalank on the big screen:
Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank is a story set in the 1940s. Speaking about the film, Film producer Karan Johar had earlier revealed that Kalank was the last film that his father Yash Johar worked on and it was his dream to see this film take shape on celluloid.
Take a look at the teaser of Kalank here:
While Kalank is Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s 4th film together after Student of the year, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have reunited after more than two decades on the big screen. This also marks the first time that Sonakshi Sinha will be romancing Aditya Roy Kapur in a film. With such novelty factors attached to the film, it is expected to receive a massive opening on Day 1 at the box office.
