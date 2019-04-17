Kalank: One of the most anticipated films of the year, Kalank has released today. As the film hits the silver screens, fans have expressed their excitement to watch the first day first show of the film. Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

After much anticipation, the much-awaited film Kalank has hit the silver screens today. From a promising star-cast, magnificent sets, an intriguing story, trending songs and a history behind the conception of the film, Kalank has ticked all the right boxes ahead of its release. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the film is making all the right buzz ever since the announcement of the film. Owning the excitement around Kalank, fans have expressed their excitement to watch the first-day first show of the film.

From sharing screenshots, clicking photos of their ticket to getting a picture clicked with the posters of Kalank, the excitement around Kalank is ever present on social media. Film critic Anupama Chopra tweeted sometime back that the excitement and anticipation around a film never gets old and she is currently rushing to a theatre to watch Kalank. She said that she is sending a silent prayer that the high screen experience thrives as there is no match to watching a larger than life film on the big screen.

Rushing to a theatre to watch #kalank. This excitement & anticipation never gets old. At times like this, I send up a silent prayer – may the big screen experience thrive! As much as I love @NetflixIndia, there is no match for the magic of larger than life! — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) April 17, 2019

Take a look at how the audience are expressing their excitement to watch Kalank on the big screen:

sir,m about to bunk my lectures bcoz I've booked yhe first day first show ticket for #kalank… can't miss..😍😍😍 — casanova (@casanov56467808) April 16, 2019

All set to watch #Kalank…first day first show…When you are sick you get pampered in the most unexpected and unusual way😍😍😍 — Chitrani (@DrChitrani) April 17, 2019

#Kalank first day show booked!! Dying to see Aditya back on screen now 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/mCRsjHmTgS — •xiao wang• (@chanson_jiaer) April 16, 2019

The excitement to watch a film on its first day of release and that too, first show on a cinema screen, this phenomenon never goes out of fashion. Kalank it is #fdfs #Kalank thanks for keeping our love going for bigger screens @DharmaMovies — Abhishek Jain (@cinemanabhishek) April 17, 2019

Booked #Kalank! A first day first show usually never happens, hope it doesn't disappoint! Watch this space 👀😁 — Nish Misra (@NishMisra) April 16, 2019

#Kalank first day first show…seems too good to be true ..but it is true!Can't wait to watch two of my most favourites in this larger than life drama @MadhuriDixit @Varun_dvn 😍😍 — Chitrani (@DrChitrani) April 15, 2019

First day first show #Kalank — Rummana Ahmed (@reachrummana) April 17, 2019

It's all set to go and watch #Kalank first day first show..@Varun_dvn @aliaa08 wait is over and tickets are booked…😍😍😍😘😘😘💞💞💞💞 Most awaited movie of the year…😍😍😍❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/mEfnssdVbW — Rajiv Solanki (@rajivsolanki010) April 16, 2019

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank is a story set in the 1940s. Speaking about the film, Film producer Karan Johar had earlier revealed that Kalank was the last film that his father Yash Johar worked on and it was his dream to see this film take shape on celluloid.

Take a look at the teaser of Kalank here:

While Kalank is Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s 4th film together after Student of the year, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have reunited after more than two decades on the big screen. This also marks the first time that Sonakshi Sinha will be romancing Aditya Roy Kapur in a film. With such novelty factors attached to the film, it is expected to receive a massive opening on Day 1 at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More