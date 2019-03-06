Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from his upcoming movie Kalank, in which he shared the origin of the film while revealing that Kalank which has been helmed by Abhishek Varman is the last work of his father late Mr Yash Johar.

Bollywood’s one of the most anticipated films Kalank which has been produced by Dharma Production, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios is all set to unveil its first look to the audience. Recently, producer Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account to share a glimpse of Kalank. He shared a photo from the film in which a woman in a white attire can be seen seated in a boat as a rower seated behind her in the middle of a lotus pond.

Karan Johar revealed in the caption that the idea of this film was born in his heart and mind, 15 years ago. The period drama film Kalank is the last work of his father and he is very happy to fulfil his dream, he further added in the post that has garnered over 190,545 likes within hours of its upload. He also mentioned that the first look of Kalank will be released tomorrow i.e. March 7.

Take a sneak peek to the exciting poster of Kalank posted by Karan Johar:

Featuring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Khemu among other actors, Kalank is all set to hit the silver screens on April 19, 2019. Initially, Sridevi was signed for the character role played by Madhuri Dixit. Well, fans are too excited to see Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt sharing screen space after two decades in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank.

