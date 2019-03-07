Kalank first look poster: After introducing Varun Dhawan with an intriguing poster, the makers of the upcoming film Kalank have introduced Aditya Roy Kapur with its latest poster. The actor has been introduced as righteous Dev Chaudhary, who has a virtuous heart and an uncorrupted mind. Kalank will release on April 19, 2019.

Kalank first look poster: Karan Johar’s upcoming ambitious film Kalank has started to unfold layer by layer and it is turning out to be a potential blockbuster. After introducing Varun Dhawan as Zafar, the filmmaker has released a new poster featuring Aditya Roy Kapur. Introducing him as Dev Chaudhary, the poster is a visual treat for all of his fans. In his post, Karan revealed that Dev (Aditya Roy Kapur) is the one with a virtuous heart and an uncorrupted mind.

High on emotions and grit, Dev can be seen standing against the backdrop of a society lit with fire. As he faces his back towards the camera amid all the chaos, Aditya makes a significant impact. Looking at his character’s introduction, it can be seen that Aditya will be playing a positive role in the film.

Earlier this morning, the first character poster of Kalank was released introducing Varun Dhawan as Zafar. Soon after the first look poster was released, it took social media by storm and fans could not stop praising the actor or expressing their excitement for the film. The hashtag #MenOfKalank is also trending on Twitter.

Penning a heartfelt note on his Instagram account, Filmmaker Karan Johar had said that it was his father’s dream to see this film come through and it was also the last film that he worked on. He also revealed that Kalank will be a story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.

Scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on April 19, Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank has been bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

