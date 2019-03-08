Kalank first look poster: Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the makers of the film have introduced Alia Bhatt as Roop.

Kalank first look poster: The excitement around Karan Johar’s ambitious film Kalank is on an all-time high. After introducing the Men of Kalank i.e Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, the makers of the film have decided to make most out of the International Women’s Day by introducing its female characters. The first one in the list is none other than Alia Bhatt, who is playing the role of Roop in the film.

Giving a glimpse of her character, Film producer Karan Johar said that to love roop is to play with fire. In the poster released by the makers, Alia can be seen looking ethereal in a bridal avatar. Donning a red lehenga with heavy jewelry, Alia is a sight to behold and looks unlike any of his previous characters. Looking at the posters, we cannot wait for the makers to unveil the looks of Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha celebrating #WomenOfKalank.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is co-produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios and stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Touted as one of the most anticipated films of 2019, Kalank is slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 19, 2019. After Kalank, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Take a look at the posters of Kalank released so far:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More