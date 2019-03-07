Kalank first look poster: To raise the excitement among the audience for the much-anticipated film Kalank, the makers have released the first look of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan from the film. With the posters, Varun Dhawan has been introduced as Zafar. Kalank starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha will release on April 19.

Kalank first look poster: The wait for Karan Johar’s ambitious project Kalank is almost over. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, Kalank is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. After giving the first glimpse of the film last night on his official Instagram account, the film project has introduced the first character, i.e Varun Dhawan as Zafar. Introducing him with a fierce poster, Karan revealed that Zafar flirts with life and danger.

In the poster shared by the makers, Varun Dhawan can be seen sporting a bearded look with kohl-rimmed eyes. His expressions to the backdrop, everything in the poster proves that Kalank is going to be bigger and better than what we have seen in the recent past. Needless to say, the actor looks unlike any of his previous characters, which is raising excitement among the fans. Varun Dhawan had hinted earlier this week that the trailer of Kalank will be releasing very soon.

The still released before the poster showcases a woman dressed in white seated in a boat along with a man who is rowing the boat amid giant lotus flowers. Sharing the still, Karan Johar poured his heart out in a heartfelt note that revealed that Kalank is the last film that his father worked on and it was his dream to see this film come through. He added that the film is set in the 40s but its heart lives on.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank is slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 19. Looking at the first poster, we cannot wait for the makers to introduce other characters of the film.

