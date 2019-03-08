Kalank first look poster: Kalank is one of the most anticipated releases of 2019. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the makers have introduced the women of Kalank with intriguing posters.

Kalank first look poster: One of the most anticipated releases of the year, Kalank is making all the right buzz as the makers introduce the characters of the film with intriguing posters. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the women of Kalank are ruling social media with their ethereal looks and the latest (also the last) character that has been introduced is Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum. Sharing the poster on her official social media handle, Madhuri said that it was her honour to play such an enchanting character.

Dressed in a red ethnic attire and statement jewellery, Madhuri is a sight to behold with a spark in her eyes and captivating expressions. Karan Johar, while sharing the poster, has called the actor a true begum of hearts. And we have to admit, she looks ethereal and timeless.

Take a look at the posters of women of Kalank, i.e Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha:

Earlier, the filmmaker had introduced the male characters of the film, i.e Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Varun has been introduced as Zafar, Aditya has been introduced as Dev Chaudhry while Sanjay Dutt has been introduced as Balraj Chaudhry.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank is set in the 1940s. The much-anticipated film is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on April 19, 2019. Speaking about the film, Karan Johar has revealed that Kalank is very close to his heart as it was the last film that his father worked on. He added that it was his dream to see this film take its form on celluloid.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More