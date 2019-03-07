Kalank first look poster: The third poster of Magnum opus featuring Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Choudhary is out! Director Karan Johar revealed Sanjay Dutt's role as the most formidable one! Before this two posters have been revealed simultaneously of Varun Dhawan as Zafar and Aditya Roy Kapoor as Dev Choudhary.

Kalank first look poster: Sanjay Dutt is Balraj in Karan Johar's magnum opus

Kalank first look poster: The third poster of magnum opus and Karan Johar’s ambitious film is finally out! Featuring men of Kalank. After introducing Varun Dhawan as Zafar and Aditya Roy Kapoor as Dev Choudhary here is the third poster of Sanjay Dutt as Balraj. Karan Johar took to his official Instagram handle to reveal Sanjay Dutt’s role as the most powerful voice on the table, the formidable Balraj Choudhary.

In response to Karan Johar’s heartfelt note, Sanjay Dutt took to his official Instagram handle to share about how he felt to work for Karan Johar’s ambitious film. In the post, he wrote that he is humbled to play the role of Balraj in Karan johar’s Kalank. Take a look at his poster here:

The movie is set to release on April 19, and also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The movie Kalank has been helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The hashtag Men Of Kalank is currently trending on number 2 on twitter.

The fans are going gaga over the first posters of the movie. Take a look at the posters here.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More