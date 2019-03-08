Kalank first look poster: Upcoming period drama featuring top Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit is definitely one of the most awaited movies of the year. The makers have doubled the anticipation by dropping the looks of female cast on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Kalank first look poster: Karan Johar’s another ambitious production starring the biggies of Bollywood including Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit is all set to release next month. The makers are leaving no chance to create a buff around it. Yesterday, the makers dropped first look of men of Kalank i.e., Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt and left fans awestruck.

Today, on the special occasion of International Women’s Day, the makers are bombing social media with the stunning posters of Women of Kalank. Introducing Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit in their respective characters, the makers have doubled the excitement. In the morning, we witnessed Alia Bhatt as Roop and now, here’s introducing Sonakshi Sinha as Satya, looking surreal.

Letting fans know a little about Sonakshi Sinha’s character, the cast and makers wrote she is all about love, longing, integrity and sacrifice. While Alia Bhatt also took to her official Instagram account and wrote that Satya is the one who binds the family together. The depth in Sonakshi Sinha’s eyes is giving us all a serious vibe of her character.

Kalank is helmed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. Here are looks of the other characters!

