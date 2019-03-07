Kalank first look poster: Finally, the first look of the film Kalank has released and just after it's release, it has created a lot of buzz on the Internet. The poster introduces the character of Varun Dhawan that is Zafar. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and will hit the silver screens on April 19, 2019

Kalank first look poster: Good news for fans, the first poster of the much-awaited film Kalank has just released and the makers have introduced the lead character of the movie Varun Dhawan as Zafar. The filmmakers of the film have been teasing the fans for long and finally, they have quenched the thirst of the fans up to some extent by introducing Zafar. Producer of the film Karan Johar also shared the poster on Instagram and revealed that Zafar would be flirting with life and danger. In the poster, Varun looks very intense with a beard. After just seeing the poster, it is assumed that the film will prove to be slightly more than the expectations.

After revealing this poster, the makers have actually added more to the curiosity of the fans as the fans are now waiting for the other characters and have flooded Twitter with their reactions. Fans have gone crazy and are much excited for the summer release. Some hours back, another still of the film was released which featured a man and women sitting in a boat with giant lotus flowers around. Unveiling the still, the producer Karan said that he is very emotional, anxious as well as excited for the film and has a lot of expectations from the movie. Meanwhile, fans are praising the looks of Varun and calling it killer and have already declared the movie to be a super hit.

Here is a list of reactions:

#VarunDhawan plays 'Zafar' in #Kalank. Definitely a muslim character, so characteristically flaunts 'soorma' eyes. Why haven't I seen many muslims like this till now? Where do they exist beyond Bollywood stereotypes? pic.twitter.com/2AhFiTUQFg — Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) March 7, 2019

