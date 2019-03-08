Bollywood’s upcoming period drama Kalank has been creating enough buff for it. But now, the ladies of Kalank stole the limelight as they came together for a photo shoot. Looking elegant as ever, the leading ladies got clicked for the latest issue of a magazine cover. The makers released the looks of Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur yesterday and today, there are all set to give a glimpse of the ladies of Kalank, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha.

Before that happens, the loving ladies teased fans with this stunning photoshoot. The photos from the shoot were shared by Harper Bazaar’s official Instagram handle. They wrote the caption with a beautiful introduction saying as they complete 10 years in India, they present the quintessential Bazaar woman.

In the photos, the ladies can be seen donning black attires and striking the best poses. Graceful as ever, Madhuri Dixit posing with the confident Alia Bhatt and gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha is a treat to eyes. Take a look at the photo shoot clips and photos!

Our 10th Anniversary cover features three quintessentially Bazaar women—Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, and Sonakshi Sinha. They star together in the upcoming film 'Kalank'—pointing to a new direction of cinema where women are not stereotyped.

The beautiful ladies will be featuring together in upcoming ambitious period drama Kalank. Bankrolled by Karan Johar and helmed by Abhishek Varman, the movie will also star Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

