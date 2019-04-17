Kalank actor Madhuri Dixit who is all set to entertain us with her Bahaar Begum character in Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt starrer period drama film, was quoted saying that she always tried to do work that holds relevance.

One of the most talented ladies of Bollywood recently made us fall in love with her more by flaunting her dance moves in Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank movie. The gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene has entertained the industry for over three decades and continues to rule our hearts with her charming personality and performamces in movies. Madhuri Dixit tries to do work which is relevant to the times. Be it Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Saajan, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun or Devdas, Mrs Nene has her own inbuilt path to follow in Bollywood.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit was quoted saying that she thinks she has always got opportunities to do some cool stuff even in the 1990s when she was Soon after watching Madhuri Dixit dancing on Que Sera Sera with Prabhu Deva, one of her sons was quoted saying that ‘you are my cool mom.’ Madhuri Dixiti Nene beleives it is the relatable, it is the relevance of those works that she always tries to do work that holds relevance.

Talking about her journey in the industry and how she manage to do Tezzab, Madhur Dixit said, Tezaab was an experimental work. It was a film about a father-daughter’s relationship that had never been explored…where the father is using her daughter as a golden goose, so much so that he doesn’t want his daughter to get married and fall in love. It was quite unlike the mainstream narratives where the father of any daughter was only concerned about the marriage of their daughters, she further added.

Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing Bahaar Begum in Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank. Madhuri was quoted saying that Bahaar Begum is an introvert and emotionally scarred because of the past tragedy of her life. She is silent, yet conveys a lot through her eyes. She is what she is because of the bitter experience of her life, added Madhuri Dixit.

Madhuri Dixit is also fearing up for her upcoming movie, 15 August, as a producer. Helmed by Swapnaneel Jaykar, the Marathi flick stars Rahul Pethe, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Adinath Kothare, Vaibhav Mangale, Jaywant Wadkar, Satish Pulekar, Naina Apte and Uday Tikekar. Well, the film is all set to release on March 29 on Netflix.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More