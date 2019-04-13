Kalank Movie: Ahead of Kalank movie release, Madhuri Dixit shared a new still from the movie and looks every bit gorgeous, donning a beautiful white anarkali suit. Kalank is slated to release on April 17. Take a look at the latest song from the movie Kalank Aira Gaira below.

Kalank movie: The multi starrer film Kalank which is set to release this month on April 17, 2019, is making all the right buzz among the fans. Form releasing their new song Aira Gaira to sharing new stills from the movie, the makers are making sure the movie gets all the headlines! Madhuri Dixit who will be seen as Begum Baahar in the movie recently shared a photo of her dressed in a beautiful white Anarkali suit. She has captioned her picture as Kalank in four days, watch me as Begum Baahar on April 17, 2019.

The most awaited movie of the year Kalank will star Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles will also see Kiara Advani, Kunal Khemu and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. The multi starrer ambitious project is set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era and will keep you hooked till the very last minute.

Take a look at the new stills from the sets of Kalank here:

About an hour back makers released another song from the film titled Aira Gairs which stars Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles. The song has already crossed 300k views and will soon be trending on number 1 looking at how the pop song is being loved. The song has been crooned by Antara Mitra, Javed Ali and Tushar Joshi, the music has been given by Pritam and lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Watch full song Aira Gaira starting Kriti Sanon in a beautiful blue lehenga choli here:

Some of the other songs of the ambitious film are- first class, Kalank title track, Tabaah ho Gaye, Ghar more Pardeisya and now the fifth song Aira Gaira. Even the trailer and teaser of the movie Kalank have crossed millions of views on YouTube. Check it out:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More