Kalank movie posters: Karan Johar directorial Kalank is one of the much-awaited movies of this year. From the star-studded movie to dance-worthy songs the movie is surely going to be box office hit. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapoor as men of Kalank whereas In the female lead Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.

Kalank movie posters: One of the most anticipated movies of the year Kalank has recently revealed its full cast, and oh boy! we have to say that the posters are so captivating that the fans couldn’t stop appreciating them! From Sanjay Dutt to Madhuri Dixit the star cast has amazed us with their looks and what role they will be playing the magnum opus Kalank.

The movie Kalank has been helmed by Karan Johar and stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor as men of Kalank and Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt as Female of Klaank. On the occasion of International women’s day, Kalank director took to his official Instagram handle to introduce the female leads of the ambitious film.

Well with no more delay we will introduce you to characters of the magnum opus.

1. Varun Dhawan as Zafar- Karan Johar introduced him as Flirts with life and danger

2. Aditya Roy Kapoor as Dev Chaudhary- A virtuous heart with uncorrupted mind

3. Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Choudhary- The most powerful voice of the table and the most formidable one

4. Alia Bhatt as Roop- To love her is to love fire, even Sonakshi Sinha introduced her as free and bound only for love.

5. Sonakshi Sinha as Satya- Full of elegance, love and sacrifice. Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle to say that Sonakshi Sinha is the one who holds the house together.





6. Madhuri Dixit as Bahar Begum – Enchanting, ethereal and timeless, the true begum of hearts.

Just by seeing what the posters hold fans are already so excited to see the movie and see their favourite stars on the screens. The movie has been bankrolled under the Drama Production house and will be releasing all over the world this April 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More