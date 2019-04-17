Kalank movie review: Abhishek Varman's film Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit has released today and is garnering mixed responses on social media. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios and somehow failed to fulfil the expectations.

Kalank movie review: Director Abhishek Varman’s film, Kalank has hit the silver screens today and is garnering mixed responses from the critics as well the fans. Starring an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film is centred around a love triangle during the 1940s before the partition of India and Pakistan, between Roop played by Alia Bhatt and Zafar played by Varun Dhawan and Dev Chaudhry played by Aditya Roy Chaudhary. Abhishek Varman’s directorial is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.

Film critic Taran Adarsh in his review gave the film 2 stars and called it disappointing. He further quoted that the film has unfortunately not lived up to the expectations. He said that the second half of the film seems engaging and has a good climax. Though the film features many stars, it is felt that only Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Kunal Kemmu provides justice to their roles.

Film Critic Rachit Gupta in his review for Times of India gave the film 3 stars and quoted that Abhishek Varman’s film marks a strong point in terms of visuals and characters but the film somehow lacks in story. He also quoted that the world that the director recreates is somehow far more away from reality. Though the part played by the cinematographer Binod Pradhan and the Pritam’s work in the songs is outstanding, the film couldn’t do wonders. It is somehow felt that the script could have wrapped a little sooner.

In his review for NDTV, Film critic Saibal Chatterjee said that the production design and cinematography are first rates. He further added upon saying that Sonakshi Sinha performs her role in the best way of the limited space allocated to her on-screen. Meanwhile, the lead actor Alia Bhatt also leaves no stone unturned to match up to the level of Madhuri Dixit in terms of acting as well as dancing.

At some point of time, it is felt that the film is really going slow and in the first ten minutes of the film itself, the story of the film gets well predicted. Talking about the reviews, it is getting mixed responses.

