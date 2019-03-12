Kalank movie teaser: The Kalank teaser is going live in just a few seconds and the fans are going crazy over it! Starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Take a look at the teaser inside!

Kalank movie teaser: 6 interesting facts you should know about the multi-starrer period drama

Kalank movie teaser: The countdown for the period drama Kalank is finally over! The makers of the film Kalank will be launching its first teaser today in Mumbai. The period drama will star some of the biggest Bollywood names such as Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan as the men of Kalank and Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt as the women of Kalank. Set in 1940’s Kalank is a family drama, featuring passionate and powerful characters.

A few days back Karan Jogar took to his official Instagram handle to introduce us the star cast of Kalank. He even launched posters in which he shared the roles of each character. Varun Dhawan as Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev, and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj. Whereas Alia Bhatt as Roop, Sonakshi Sinha as Satya and Madhuri as Bahaar begum.

Take a look at the posters here:

As the stage is set for the grand teaser launch here are some interesting facts about the colourful period drama:

1. Before Madhuri, it was Sridevi who was originally signed for Kalank but after her sudden death, the Devdas actress filled her spot.

2. Alia Bhatt’s first-period drama

After Gully Boy and Raazi, the actress will be seen as Roop in Kalank.



3. Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri to collaborate after 21 years!

Some of their movies are- Saajan, Thanedaar and Khalnayak.

4. The release date has been preponed from April 19 to April 17, 2019.

5. The film has been directed by Abhishek Varman who made his debut with 2 States starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 2014.



6. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space for the fourth time after Student of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.





