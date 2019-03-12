Kalank Movie Teaser: One of the most anticipated movies of the year 2019, Kalank has created a buzz with its official teaser today. The multistarrer teaser has filled everyone will excitement and fans can't wait for it to hit the silver screens. The appealing teaser has doubled the excitement and here are 20 visuals that impressed us the most.

Kalank Movie Teaser: Much-awaited teaser of the multi-starrer big project Kalank is out now and the audience can’t keep calm. People are going gaga over the larger than life experience this period drama teaser is giving. Showcasing a story from the 1940s, the movie stars all the biggies of Bollywood including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan. With all the interesting facts about the film, the excitement had already doubled and now the teaser has made everyone restless.

Starring Varun Dhawan as Zafar, Alia Bhatt as Roop, Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry, Sonakshi Sinha as Satya Chaudhry, Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry and Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum, the video is sure to give you goosebumps. Well, discover the magic of teaser yourself as we have brought 20 extra-ordinary visuals from the 2 minutes 3 seconds teaser, take a look!

A launch event of the teaser was also held at Mumbai today and the whole star-cast arrived in colour-coordinated attires. While Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were seen in black, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in red and Varun Dhawan Alia Bhatt in white gorgeous attires.

The film is helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. Slated to hit the silver screens on April 17th, the movie has set high bars of expectations in viewers.

