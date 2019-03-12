Kalank Movie Teaser Release LIVE Updates: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit will be releasing the much-awaited teaser of Kalank today. The teaser will be launched at an event in Mumbai. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 17.

The wait for the teaser of much-awaited film Kalank is almost over. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, Kalank is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, Kalank is set in the 1940s and is a story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.

The entire team of Kalank will be releasing the first glimpse at an event in Mumbai today. To raise the excitement for the film, the makers of the film have been releasing exciting posters introducing the key characters. In the film, Varun Dhawan is Zafar, Alia Bhatt is Roop, Aditya Roy Kapur is Dev Chaudhry, Sonakshi Sinha is Satya Chaudhry, Sanjay Dutt is Balraj Chaudhry while Madhuri Dixit is Bahaar Begum.

Take a look at the teaser of Kalank here:

Kalank is slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 17. Earlier scheduled for a release on April 19, the release date of the film was advanced last week to ensure a big ticket window at the cinema screens. Looking at the buzz around the film, Kalank is a potential blockbuster.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Kalank Teaser Launch here:

1:30 pm: The teaser of Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, has left the viewers impressed. The fans have already declared the film a blockbuster! Take a look at the videos from the teaser launch here:

1: 15 pm: Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has praised Kalank teaser on his official Twitter account. Sharing his review, the film critic has noted that the teaser is stunning and transports one to the bygone era.

#KalankTeaser is stunning… Transports you to the bygone era [1940s]… Great to see a lavishly-mounted multi-starrer in today’s times… #Kalank releases 17 April 2019… Link: https://t.co/KeIDXhb5CK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2019

12:54 pm: As the teaser launch event has already started, Twitter is getting flooded with glimpses of it. The teaser is being shown to the audience on the event. Here are a few of them!

12:45 pm: Kalank star Madhuri Dixit arrived at the teaser launch looking elegant in a black saree and now the lady took to her official Twitter account to post a photo from the venue. Expressing her excitement, she said that she is so happy to share a glimpse of one such love story.

True love is eternal… 💝

Super excited for y'all to see a glimpse of one such love story in #KalankTeaser ✨ pic.twitter.com/nRZKpG3Hny — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 12, 2019

12:30 pm: Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have arrived at the location for Kalank Teaser. Sanjay Dutt looks dashing as ever in black kurta pyjama and aviators. Whereas Madhuri Dixit looks beautiful as ever in black saree!

12:10 pm: Behind the scenes video from the teaser launch is going viral! In the latest boomerang video, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha are dressed in red ethnic ensembles whereas Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are in white kurta-pyjama.

12:00 pm: The stage is set for the launch of Kalank teaser! The pictures from the venue are going viral on Twitter! Take a look at them here:

11:50 pm: The movie Kalank will feature some of the biggest names of Bollywood. Let me introduce you to the Men of Kalank- Varun Dhawan who will play the role of Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapoor as Dev and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Choudhary.

11:40 pm: As per the latest reports, the venue of Kalank teaser launch is ready and the team is waiting for the cast to arrive. Take a look at the spectacular venue arranged for the launch. With a big poster of the film in the background, the stage is set.

11:30 pm: Kalank will mark the 4th collaboration of Bollywood’s favourite Jodi Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The excitement is doubled in fans as it will also star Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit together after 21 long years.

11: 20 am: Before the poster launch of Kalank, Karan Johar revealed that the film is very close to his heart as it is the last film that his father worked on before his demise. He added that it was his dream to see this film take shape on celluloid.

11:10 am: Kalank marks the reunion of one of the most loved on-screen jodis of Bollywood, i.e Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The duo was last seen in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. In the film, Varun Dhawan will essay the role of Zafar while Alia Bhatt will play Roop.

11:00 am: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a new poster of Kalank. Sharing the poster on his official Instagram account, he has revealed that the teaser of Kalank will be out in 2 hours. Take a look at the new poster of Kalank featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

Live Updates

