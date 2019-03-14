Kalank new poster: The makers of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Kalank have released a new poster of the film which stars Aditya Roy Kapur aka Dev Chaudhry.

Kalank new poster: The makers of Kalank on Thursday unveiled a new poster of the film which features Aditya Roy Kapur who is playing the role of Dev Chaudhry in the movie which is one of the most anticipated films of this year. In the video, we see a fierce Aditya Roy Kapur holding a sword and is standing against a huge mob who are coming towards him with all sorts of weapons. Kalank, which is a Karan Johar film is a multi-starrer period drama which stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles and is one of the most awaited films of this year.

Kalank has been helmed by Abhishek Varman and also stars Kunal Khemu and Hiten Tejwani in key roles. The movie has been backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and co-produced by Apoorva Mehta, Sajid Nadiadwala and Hiroo Yash Johar. Kalank is set to hit the big screen on April 17 this year. The film is based in the 1940s and revolves around a tragic love story.

Aditya Roy Kapur… New poster of #Kalank… Directed by Abhishek Varman… 17 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/lRpQjOCcq4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019

The film marks Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit’s on-screen reunion after 21 long years and the expectations from the film are extremely high.

