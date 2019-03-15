Kalank poster: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in the film Gully Boy, is all geared up for her next release Kalank. On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of the film have released a new poster featuring her as Roop. Kalank is slated for a theatrical release on April 17.

Donning a blush pink lehenga paired with statement earrings and a red bindi, Alia is a sight to behold as she poses against the backdrop of massive Holi celebrations. From colours, nagadas to rose petals, the poster looks as regal as Alia Bhatt’s character in the film.

Sharing the poster on his official Instagram account, Karan said that courage never looked this beautiful and wished her a very happy birthday. Earlier, the makers had released two new posters of Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Take a look at the latest poster of Alia Bhatt from Kalank here:

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios, Kalank is a love story set in the 1940s. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 17. Post Kalank, Alia Bhatt will be seen in films like Brahmastra, Takht, RRR and Ashwiny Iyer’s next.

