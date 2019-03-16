Kalank poster: Karan Johar's magnum opus is set to release on April 17, 2019. Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing the role of Baahar begum in the movie. Earlier the role had to be played by Sridevi but due to her untimely demise, the role had been given to Madhuri Dixit. Well, this isn't the first time that Madhuri will be undertaking the role of a begum, she has donned the look before too in Dedh Ishqia.

Kalank poster: Madhuri Dixit as Baahar Begum will take you back to Dedh Ishqiya days

Kalank poster: Karan Johar’s magnum opus Kalank is one of the much-anticipated movies of the year 2019. Starring Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Recently, the makers of the film took to their official social media handles to share the 5th poster of their upcoming ambitious film and oh boy we got to say Madhuri Dixit looks ethereal as Begum Baahar, dressed in a velvet red suit, Madhuri has surely given justice to her role

Karan Johar a few minutes back took to his official Instagram handle to share the new poster of his film. He has captioned the look with Baahar Begum moves like the wind and her voice flows like a river. Watch Kalank on April 17 in theatres near you. Take a look at her poster here:

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled under the Dharma Production banner in association with Fox star studios, Kalank is a love story set in the 1940s. The makers have also released poster of Varaun Dhwan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, alia Bhatt, and Sonakshi Sinha. In a few hours, it is expected that the sixth and the final poster of Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Choudhary will be out too!

Take a look at other posters here:

