Kalank poster: The sixth poster of the ambitious film Kalank is out! Dressed in black, looking out of the window while smoking a cigar Sanjay Dutt looks majestic and mysterious at the same time. The makers have introduced his character as Balraj Chaudry, a man of few words with immense power.

Kalank poster: The final poster of the magnum opus Kalank is out! Starring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The ambitious movie has been helmed by Abhishek Carman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner Dharma Productions.

The movie is set to releae next month on April 17, 2019, and has already created a buzz among fans! Talking about the final poster, Karan Johar took to his official Instagram handle to share the poster. He has captioned the poster as Balraj a man of few words that hold immense power. In the poster, Sanjay Dutt is staring out of the car with a cigar in hand and by the looks of it, he is into some deep thoughts.



Take a look at the poster here:

Well, doesn’t the poster looks mysterious? Earlier today makers had released Madhuri Dixit’s’ poster too as Baahar Begum and oh boy she looked beautiful in red- stern expressions and her ethereal beauty are a sight to sore eyes!

A few days back the makers had released the teaser of the movie Kalank and in just a day or two it has managed to garner 35 million views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable!

Take a look at the viral teaser here:

Yesterday on the occasion of Alia Bhatt’s 26th birthday the makers also introduced her character- Roop. In the poster Alia looked beautiful all dressed in white with a lost expression wheres, on the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha’s character Satya looked tensed.

See poster here:

The final two characters of the movie Aditya Roy Kapoor and Varun Dhawan looked fierce as Aditya was seen facing a crowd with a sword in hand whereas Varun looked daring as he fought a bull in the poster.

The movie has already created so much buzz that the fans are eagerly waiting for more posters, videos to come.

