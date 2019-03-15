Kalank poster: Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit is gearing up for a big release on April 17, 2019. To raise excitement among the fans, the makers have released a new poster of Sonakshi Sinha's character Satya Chaudhry. After Kalank, Sonakshi will be seen in Mission Mangal.

Kalank poster: The makers of the upcoming film Kalank are leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement among the audience for the film release. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit is one of the most awaited films of 2019. After releasing the poster of Alia Bhatt a few hours ago, a new poster featuring Sonakshi Sinha as Satya Choudhry has released.

Donning a mint green saree styled with statement earrings, Sonakshi dressed as a married woman is sure to take you back to Lootera days. As she poses in front of a bungalow and a vintage car, Sonakshi is displaying a world of emotions in her eyes. Looking at the teaser of the film, it appears that Sonakshi and Aditya will play a married couple in the film.

Released earlier this week, the teaser of Kalank has already garnered 31 million views and is trending on #9 on YouTube. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios, Kalank is slated for a theatrical release on April 17.

Recently seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Sonakshi Sinha will also star in Mission Mangal. Scheduled for a release on August 15, 2019, Mission Mangal also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu among many others.

