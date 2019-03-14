Kalank poster: A new poster featuring Varun Dhawan as Zafar has been released by the makers today. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film will release on April 17.

Kalank poster: Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most-awaited films of 2019. After making all the right buzz with the teaser of the film, the makers have released a new poster portraying the fierce side of Zafar, i.e Varun Dhawan’s character. In the poster shared by the makers, Varun can be seen facing a bramabull with rage-filled eyes. Baring his six-pack abs and donning a white dhoti with a red dupatta wrapped around his waist, Varun looks impressive and is raising excitement among the audience.

Introducing his character, Kalank’s producer Karan Johar has written in the caption that Zafar takes challenges head-on. Looking at the poster of the film, we couldn’t agree more. In the film, Varun Dhawan will be playing Zafar, Alia Bhatt will be playing Roop, Aditya Roy Kapur will be Dev Choudhry, Sonakshi Sinha will be Satya Choudhry, Sanjay Dutt will be Balraj Choudhry while Madhuri Dixit will be essaying the role of Bahaar Begum.

Released just a day ago, the teaser of Kalank has already crossed 27 million views and is taking social media by a storm. Along with raking in views, the teaser has also garnered praises from Bollywood celebrities and film critics. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios and Nadidwala Grandsons, Kalank is slated for a theatrical release on April 19.

