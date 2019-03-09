Kalank release date: Latest reports have said that the film will now release on April 15, 2019, that is on Mahavir Jayanti as well as Good Friday. This way, the film will get an extended weekend, which is believed to be a good time for a big film to release.

Kalank release date: The much-awaited multi-starrer of the year, Kalank, has not been released, however, the film has alredy started making headlines time and again. Apart from the exceptional cast ensemble, Abhishek Varman-directorial is making hearts to pounds for its storyline. Based on India’s partition, the film is a period flick set in the 1940s. Well, the film is once again in the media limelight and, this time, it is the release date of the film which has been looting netizen’s attention.

Latest reports have alleged that the film will now release on April 15, 2019, that is on Mahavir Jayanti as well as Good Friday. This way, the film will get an extended weekend, which is believed to be a good time for a big film to release.

Along with this, the film will also be saved from clashing with Avengers: Endgame, that is scheduled to release on April 26, 2019. Kalank will also get a 9-day window before Avengers’ release.

Earlier, the makers had announced that the film will release on April 19, 2019, which was later changed to April 17, 2019.

It has been anticipated that the decision will bring a better business for the film. The film features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the key roles.

A couple of days, the makers of the film dropped posters of the film, which have been doing the rounds on several social media platforms.

Apart from that, the film has been made under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner. Recently, Johar expressed that the story of the film was conceptualised by his Late father Yash Johar around 15 years ago.

