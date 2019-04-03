Kalank release date: The much-awaited trailer of Karan Johar’s upcoming film Kalank has finally been launched and the trailer is being loved by the audience and fans. The film, starring big names like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, is one of the most anticipated films of this year and soon after the trailer got unveiled, fans cannot wait to watch this multi-starrer which is slated to hit the big screen on April 17 this year.

Kalank is one of the biggest films of the year and with the film being so grand and has been made on such a huge scale, it is expected to shatter many box office records. The film has been set on the backdrop of the 90s during the pre-independence era and shows a complicated love story between Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will release on April 17 and will enjoy a solo release at the box office. Kalank is said to be Karan Johar’s dream project and has a very talented star cast.

The music of the film is being loved by fans and the film also stars Kiara Advani, Kunal Kemmu and Kriti Sanon in key roles. Kalank has been helmed by Abhishek Varman and has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and has also been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.

The songs, as well as the trailer of the film, has created a lot of buzz on social media and fans and critics have given it a positive response. Kalank shows the love story of different leading characters and the irony around it as they are incomplete because of traditions and values. Kalank is surely one of the most awaited films of this year and the trailer has been loved by fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More