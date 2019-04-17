Kalank review celebrity and audience reaction: Finally, the much-anticipated film Kalank has hit the silver screens today, April 17, 2019. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The film features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles and Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Kalank review celebrity and audience reaction: Finally, the day has arrived when the long-awaited film has hit the silver screens. For those who were eager to watch the multi-starrer film, Kalank is a period drama film which features big stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. For a long time, the film is creating a buzz on social media and currently, the reviews of the film are taking over the Internet. Talking about the reaction, while some are really excited to see the film and some became a little disappointed to watch the film as it was a little boring and slow.

For those, who are not much aware of the film, it is a period drama film set in 1940s, which presents a love story of Zafar played by Varun Dhawan and Roop played by Alia Bhatt meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Aditya Roy Kapur’s wife. The film will also marks as a reunion project for Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, who will be sharing the screens after 20 years.

