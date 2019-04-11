Sanjay Dutt on working in Kalank: Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha is slated to release next week. Before the film release, Sanjay Dutt has opened up about his experience of working in the film. Kalank is one of the most-anticipated films of the year.

The wait for the much-anticipated film Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha is almost over. As the film gears to hit the screens next week on April 17, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has opened up about her role in the film. Playing the role of Balraj Choudhary, Sanjay Dutt was on board for the film since the beginning and even had a discussion with Yash Johar about it.

Recalling the yesteryears, Sanjay Dutt has said that he knew about the project briefly as he had spoken to Yash Johar about it. Stating that he is glad Abhishek Varman is directing Yash Johar’s dream film, the actor revealed that he felt like he was working in his home production. This was because of Yash Johar and the kind of relationship their families have shared for so many years. He added that it feels great to be a part of such a huge film.

Interestingly, Kalank is also special for Sanjay Dutt because his father Sunil Dutt’s real name was Balraj Dutt. Therefore, essaying a character named Balraj Choudhary felt very surreal to him. Kalank is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. The trailer of the film that released a week ago has garnered 24 million views on social media.

Kalank also marks the reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit on the big screen after two decades. The duo, who had earlier shared the screen in films like Saajan, Khalnayak, Thandedar and Laalaka, were one of the most loved on-screen couples of the 1990s. Post Kalank, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in films like Shamshera, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam and Sadak 2.

