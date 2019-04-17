Kalank screening: Karan Johar's dream project Kalank is soon going to hit the silver screens. Scheduled to release today, the movie stars bigwigs of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit along with the young talents Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Ahead of the release, makers arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities last night. Take a look at the inside pictures!

Kalank screening: 2019’s most awaited movie, Kalank is finally going to hit the silver screens today. With the huge buff created around it, people are eagerly waiting for the big release. Starring the bigwigs of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit along with the young talents Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, the movie is predicted to be a big blockbuster hit. The promotion and marketing strategies of the film have been vast until now and the actors have been going here and there to events and interviews for their big project. Finally, the result date has come and fans can’t keep calm.

The Kalank craziness has been taking social media by a storm. Last night, a special screening of the film was arranged for Bollywood celebrities. Many stars including the cast Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur attended the event. While Karan Johar appeared in his own dapper style, the divas of the industry showed up in fashionable attires. Social media has a number of these pictures and you would love to see a few!

Makers arranged this screening one day ahead of the release and even celebrities like Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor graced the event. Kriti Sanon, who has done a superb item song for the multistarrer was also snapped in her car arriving at the big event. Not just these, upcoming debutant Ananya Panday showed up and posed the lens.

Talking about the cast, Alia Bhatt looked flawlessly beautiful as she posed in a stylish white ethnic attire at the special screening of Kalank. Varun Dhawan came in a dapper all-denim attire while Aditya Roy Kapur dazzled in black!

Helmed by aced director Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, the movie has been a dream project for Karan Johar and he revealed in an interview that he wanted to do this years ago. Kalank would feature Alia as Roop, Sonakshi as Satya, Adity as Dev and Varun as Zafar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More