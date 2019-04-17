Kalank: As Kalank hits the silver screen today, Sonakshi Sinha has shared her journey of becoming Satya. Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is set in 1940s.

Kalank: One of the most anticipated film releases of the year, Kalank has finally hit the silver screens today. Starring Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, Kalank has been helmed by Abhishek Varman and is considered as film producer Karan Johar’s dream project. As the film releases today, Sonakshi, who plays the role of Satya, has shared her journey with her fans and followers.

In a series of photos shared on her Instagram profile, Sonakshi gave a sneak peek into her journey as Satya from start to end. From her look test, the first day of shoot with Varun and Aditya, first picture with her camera-shy director and the process of becoming the character, the photos are an absolute delight for her fans and the audience who are eagerly waiting to watch the film in theatres.

Take a look at the photos shared by Sonakshi Sinha here:

Speaking about her character, Sonakshi said in one of her recent interviews with an entertainment portal that working on Kalank has been one of her best experience and it was amazing working with everyone. Calling Satya one of her most special characters, Sonakshi said that she is strong, sacrificing and binds the family together. She added that it takes real strength to play a character like that.

Kalank has been making all the right buzz ever since the film is announced. From a spectacular starcast, magnificent sets, an intriguing storyline to trending chartbusters, the film has all the elements of a potential blockbuster. On its opening day at the box office, Kalank is expected to receive a bumper opening and earn more than Rs 20 crore. Previously seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Sonakshi will also be seen in upcoming films like Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan and Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More