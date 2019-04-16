Kalank song Aira Gaira: Kriti Sanon's latest song Aira Gaira from Kalank is being compared with Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit’s songs, to which Kriti Sanon recently quoted that she doesn't think she wants anything else now. Talking about the song, in just 3 days, the song has garnered 14 million views on YouTube.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry. Recently, the actor appeared in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank’s track Aira Gaira. After songs like Alia Bhatt’s Ghar More Pardesiya, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s First Class, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai, Madhuri Dixit’s Tabaah Ho Gaye Hum, the last song of the film featuring Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan, Aira Gaira has garnered 14 million views on YouTube.

Reports suggest that the song is being compared to Madhuri Dixit’s track Ghagra from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s song Kajra Re. On this Kriti recently quoted that it is a big achievement for her when her song is compared to these iconic numbers. These two songs are one of her favourites, performed by absolute favourites Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai. She further revealed that if something is common in the songs it is just the concept of two boys and a girl in Kajra Re and Aira Gaira.

Talking about the film Kalank, it is one of the dream projects of the filmmaker Karan Johar as his father Yash Johar last worked on this project. The film marks the fourth collaboration of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan after films like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Not only this, but the film also brings together Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt after 20 years on the same screens.

The film features Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and is co-produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.

