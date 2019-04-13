Kalank song Aira Gaira: There is no doubt upon the fact that Kalank is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Recently, the makers of the song released another song titled Aira Gaira which features Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Kriti revealed in an Interview that it took six days to shoot for the song.

Kalank song Aira Gaira: It seems that the buzz around Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank is on its peak. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned in order to create excitement among the fans and continues to release hit blockbuster songs. Starting from Ghar More Padresiya, First Class to Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai and Tabaah Ho Gaye, all the songs top the charts with the intriguing chemistry of the actors and their hard work. Finally, the much-anticipated song titled Aira Gaira featuring Kriti Sanon is out and is currently creating a lot of buzz on social media. The most amazing part about the track is the unique pair of Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The track is a celebration number where Kriti Sanon appears in a dancer’s role. It is a pack of desi thumkas and foot stepping beats and can also be counted among the party songs. In the song, Kriti is dressed in a backless blouse with purple and green lehenga. With open hair and traditional jewellery, the actor kills the Internet with her desi moves. Moreover, Varun and Aditya prove to be like an icing on the cake in the chartbuster track.

Talking about the film, Kalank is one of the dream projects for filmmaker Karan Johar as his dad Yash Johar last worked on this project. The team of the film is very much-excited as they are leaving no chance of promoting the film starting from Kapil Sharma Show to cities like Punjab, Jaipur and Delhi.

The film features Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur and will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019.

In an Interview, Kriti Sanon revealed that the song is really very special for her as she shot for the song for six days. She further expressed that she is very happy as this song will be her first Dharma song and also quoted that she will be launching the song in her hometown Delhi.

