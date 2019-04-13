Kalank song Aira Gaira: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur's song Aira Gaira from the film Kalank has finally released. The upbeat and foot-tapping number is receiving love and appreciation on social media. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the film will release on April 17.

Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt is one of the most awaited films of 2019. As the film gears to hit the silver screens next week on April 17, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for the film. From the trailer to foot-tapping songs, Kalank has all the elements of making it a blockbuster. And now, the Kriti Sanon’s song Aira Gaira, which also features Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur dancing with her, has released.

The catchy lyrics, celebratory mood, the camaraderie between the three actors and huge sets make the song a must-watch. Aira Gaira is sure to put you in a great mood and is definitely one of the reasons why everyone would want to hit the theatres to watch the song on the big screen. The song also marks the biggest songs of Kriti’s career. As the song continues to make all the right buzz, social media is all praises for the song, calling it a blockbuster.

Take a look at how social media is reacting to Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer song Aira Gaira:

Seeing Kriti n Aditya r kapoor is same frame jus made me think how Karan johar was trying to hook them up….So beautifully sang n the dance is fab.. Brilliant work by kriti varun and adi @kritisanon@Varun_dvn#AdityaRoyKapur#KALANK#AiraGairahttps://t.co/XS3v79H2Jo — Shikha (@shikssays) April 13, 2019

Omg what a song👏👏it's damn amazing really loved it beats and @Varun_dvn what an energetic dhamakedar dance by you amazing👏👏❤️❤️ you and #ARK are goalshttps://t.co/SIaF8NwEop — KRISHIKA AGRAWAL (@KRISHIKAAGRAWA5) April 13, 2019

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank will release on Wednesday, April 17. Earlier, the team of Kalank have released 4 songs titled Ghar More Pardesia, First Class, Kalank Title Track and Tabah Ho Gaye that have received also created quite a buzz on social media.

Film producer Karan Johar had earlier revealed that Kalank was the last film that his father worked on and it was his dream to see this film take form on celluloid. Last seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon will be seen in upcoming films like Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh, Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Housefull 4 alongside Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda and many more.

