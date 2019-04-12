Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank is all set to hit the screens on April 17. A new song from the film featuring Kriti Sanon will be dropped online tomorrow. The song Aira Gaira will be out tomorrow so makers released the teaser. Check out the teaser of Aira Gaira below.

The fifth song of the movie Kalank starring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles is all set to release tomorrow. The song Aira Gaira starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role will be out tomorrow so to excite the fans with the song the makers have released a teaser where we see Kriti Sanon sitting in a lehenga choli and dancing amid a group.

Some of the songs of the movie Kalank are- First class starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The second song is Ghar More PArdeisya starring Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt and the third song is Tabah Ho Gaye which came out a few days back starring Madhuri Dixit exclusively. The song was a super hit and has crossed 10 million views on youtube.

The movie Kalank has created immense anticipation among the fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens on April 17, 2019. Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle to share the teaser of the song Aira Gaira. She had captioned the song is very special to me and it is my first Dharma song had the best time shooting for it. The song releases tomorrow.

The video has crossed 550k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments and appreciations from the fans who are eagerly waiting for the song to be out! Kriti Sanon is a social media sensation with more than 19.6 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

