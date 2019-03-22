Kalank song First Class: Makers of Kalank have finally released the second song of the film, First Class, which has again created a buzz just like the first song Ghar More Pardesiya. The song introduces the character of Varun Dhawan, Zafar and also showcases the hot dance moves of Bollywood actor Kiara Advani in traditional attire, watch the video here

Kalank is one of the highly anticipated films with multiple stars featuring in it. Earlier to this, Ghar More Pardesiya created a buzz on social media covering Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit’s jugalbandi and now the makers of the film have released another track First Class which features Bollywood duo, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The colourful video features Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani dancing on the streets. Initially, the video starts with Alia Bhatt getting married to Aditya Roy Kapoor and in the last Madhuri Dixit opens the door of Haveli to watch Varun Dhawan dancing. It seems that the makers of the film have decided to make the audience curious from its each and every release. Starting from posters, introducing characters to the first song, everything seems full of magic.

The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is composed by Pritam. Moreover, the song is choreographed by Remo D’ Souza and is sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan and is a mix of powerpack performance of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

It is anticipated that the song marks the introduction to Varun Dhawan’s character Zafar at Hira Mandi. It can also be said that the lyrics of the song introduces the insights of how Zafar functions. Talking about the looks, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani compliment each other to the fullest. Kiara Advani is looking flamboyant dressed in traditional attire. Further Tweeple have given it thumbs up and has applauded the performance of all the characters. The song is also called to a chartbuster as both the stars Varun and Kiara dance magically.

@Varun_dvn u nailed it again in #FirstClass Another hit on the way vd #Kalank and i just hope to meet u this year tried from 2016..😘👍❤ — abhilashraja (@abhilashraza) March 22, 2019

@Varun_dvn sir like always superbb. But @Advani_Kiara rocked it. It's #FirstClass God bless. All the best — Karan Joyson Crasta (@karancrasta) March 22, 2019

Uff @Varun_dvn u r looking 🔥 🔥 🔥 and ur dance 🔥 🔥 🔥 bohot hard..#FirstClass — dimpy💕 (@deepasharma177) March 22, 2019

#FirstClass Arijit Singh 🎙️ Magical Voice 🎤 — Dakshesh (@D4Daksh) March 22, 2019

Earlier to this Ghar More Pardesiya was launched and fans praised the megastars Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit’s chemistry in the song. Alia Bhatt performed classical dance form Kathak with full enthusiasm and matched the steps with Madhuri Dixit, who is known to be the queen of dance. The song also showcases some small snippets of Varun Dhawan, finding his love. Reports revealed that Alia Bhatt has to undergo 2 months of rigorous Kathak training. Unfortunately, the song could not fulfil the fans wish to see Madhuri Dixit’s dance moves.

