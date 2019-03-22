Kalank song First Class, Kalank movie new song First Class: The second song of Kalank titled First Class is out now. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, the song First Class is a fun and catchy number. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. The much-anticipated film will release on April 17, 2019.

Kalank song First Class: From Judwaa 2, Badlapur to October, Actor Varun Dhawan has time and again proved that he is one of the most versatile actors of the present generation. To prove his mettle once again, Varun is all set to hit the silver screen as Zafar in Karan Johar’s ambitious film Kalank, which is also one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Before he does that, the makers have released one of the biggest songs of his career so far, i.e First Class.

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and choreographed by Remo D’souza, First Class marks Zafar’s (Varun Dhawan) introduction in the film. Shot on a grand scale, the song has retro feels to it and is a super fun number. From foot-tapping beats to catchy lyrics, First Class is high on the entertainment quotient and is definitely first class. Coming to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, the duo looks magical together as they kill it with their dance moves.

Take a look at Kalank movie new song First Class:-

Speaking about the song, Music composer Pritam has said that the sound in First Class is a rare mix of Indian Instruments. The use of live instrumentalists made him feel like a composer during the Partition era. He added that the idea behind First Class was to create a fun, mohalla song with an underlying layer of emotion. Last week, the makers had released the first song of the film titled Ghar More Pardesia that featured Alia Bhatt flaunting her Kathak dance moves. The song received a thumbs up from Bollywood as well as the audience.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios, Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 17.

